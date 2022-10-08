Avondale Shipyard rebranded, reopened after several setbacks

The former Avondale Shipyards, where thousands once worked to build warships for the U.S. Navy, is now a new manufacturing and trans-shipment hub called Avondale Global Gateway.

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — The former Avondale Shipyards, where thousands once worked to build warships for the U.S. Navy, is now a new manufacturing and trans-shipment hub called Avondale Global Gateway.

News outlets report that Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards joined officials and Virginia-based terminal operator T. Parker Host to help rechristen the shuttered shipyard for its new purpose Friday. T. Parker Host bought the site for $60 million in 2018.

CEO Adam Anderson tells the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that the company’s still working to finalize agreements with big manufacturing clients to become anchor tenants at the hub. Prospects include a client in the food manufacturing sector and another in the construction industry.

