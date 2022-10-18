RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Home » National News » Actor Anna May Wong…

Actor Anna May Wong will be first Asian American featured on U.S. quarter

CBS News

October 18, 2022, 10:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

▶ Watch Video: Meet the history-making women being honored on quarters in 2022

Anna May Wong, considered to be the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, is set to become the first Asian American to be featured on U.S. currency.

Wong will appear on a new quarter as part of the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters Program, which was first announced in January 2022 and features women who have made contributions in a variety of fields including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space and the arts. Wong is one of five women chosen, with her coin being the last to be released next Tuesday.

The observe (heads) side of Wong’s quarter will feature a portrait of George Washington, while the reverse (tails) will depict Wong’s head resting on her hand along with her full name and the bright lights of a marquee sign, the U.S. Mint said.

anna-may-wong.jpg
Hollywood actress Anna May Wong to be the first Asian American on U.S. currency. (Courtesy U.S. Mint)

The actress was born Wong Liu Tsong on Jan. 3, 1905, in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Mint. Her family gave her the English name Anna May.

Over the course of her career, Wong appeared in more than 60 movies, including one of the first films made in Technicolor, achieving international recognition. In 1951, she became the first Asian American woman to lead a U.S. television show, which was called “The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong,” the U.S. Mint said.

She later worked in Europe after facing discrimination in Hollywood, according to the U.S Mint. She also appeared on stages in New York and London.

She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame a year before her death, on Feb. 3, 1961.

The other four coins already released this year featured Maya Angelou, Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller and Nina Otero-Warren.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News | National News

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

The government’s Section 508 transparency problem

DISA wants to use cutting edge technology to streamline customer experience

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up