RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea | Network caught providing tech to Russia | Putin declares martial law | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act
Home » National News » 1 killed in foggy…

1 killed in foggy Oregon crash involving dozens of vehicles

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (AP) — One person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in heavy fog on Interstate 5 in Oregon.

Crashes in the southbound lanes of the interstate north of Eugene involved about 60 vehicles including up to 20 semitrailers, Oregon State Police said.

Police told KOIN-TV one person was killed. The crashes spanned more than a mile and closed that part of the interstate.

The Department of Environmental Quality responded to address leaking fluids from six of the semitrailers, police said. School buses from Eugene were reportedly sent to take several dozen stranded motorists to a nearby truck stop.

Authorities believe heavy fog in the area led to the crash, police said.

Transportation officials said later the interstate closure in the area had expanded because of two more multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday afternoon.

“BE PATIENT & SLOW DOWN,” Transportation officials said in a tweet.

Traffic was being diverted to Highway 99E and drivers were urged to use other routes.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

White House leaders see ‘momentum’ in ambitious federal cybersecurity overhaul

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up