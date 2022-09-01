RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic

The Associated Press

September 1, 2022, 10:58 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle has formed Thursday in the Atlantic, but is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph). Additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is centered about 960 miles (1,545 kilometers) west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph (4 kph). The hurricane center said the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

