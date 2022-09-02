LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » National News » Stabbing, shooting at Georgia…

Stabbing, shooting at Georgia mall outside Atlanta

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 1:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — One person was stabbed Friday and an officer shot the suspect at the Mall of Georgia outside Atlanta, police said.

The incident began when a suspected thief began smashing jewelry counters inside the Macy’s store at the mall, authorities said. The suspect then stabbed at least one person and a Gwinnett County police officer shot the suspect, news outlets reported.

Police have not released details on either person’s medical condition. No further details were immediately released.

Several roads in the area were blocked off as police investigated.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up