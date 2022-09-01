Serena Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the U.S. Open’s second round Wednesday night to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match at what she’s hinted will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.

APTOPIX_US_Open_Tennis_14388 Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig APTOPIX_US_Open_Tennis_54146 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo US_Open_Tennis_34688 Serena Williams, of the United States, practices before playing against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo US_Open_Tennis_51800 Serena Williams, of the United States, looks to her box during a match against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo US_Open_Tennis_75226 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after defeating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo US_Open_Tennis_89334 Serena Williams, of the United States, right, greets Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, after defeating Kontaveit during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig US_Open_Tennis_35313 Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, competes against Serena Williams, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II US_Open_Tennis_24209 Tennis fans react during play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig APTOPIX_US_Open_Tennis_04128 Serena Williams, of the United States, competes against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II US_Open_Tennis_21902 Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, reacts after losing to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig US_Open_Tennis_54146 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo US_Open_Tennis_86564 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after beating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II US_Open_Tennis_43594 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after beating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II US_Open_Tennis_81825 Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, competes against Serena Williams, of the United States, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II US_Open_Tennis_89821 A fan holds a sign for Serena Williams, of the United States, after she beat Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II APTOPIX_US_Open_Tennis_75226 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after defeating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo APTOPIX_US_Open_Tennis_14388 Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig APTOPIX_US_Open_Tennis_54146 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo US_Open_Tennis_38443 Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo US_Open_Tennis_54848 Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig US_Open_Tennis_35745 Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo US_Open_Tennis_02777 Serena Williams, of the United States, warms up before playing against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig APTOPIX_US_Open_Tennis_04128 Serena Williams, of the United States, competes against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II US_Open_Tennis_24607 Serena Williams, of the United States, warms up before playing against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig US_Open_Tennis_50299 Serena Williams, of the United States, warms up before playing against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig US_Open_Tennis_43396 Serena Williams, of the United States, and Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, pose for a photo before playing in the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig US_Open_Tennis_45809 Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig US_Open_Tennis_44558 Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig ( 1 /28) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams can call it “evolving” or “retiring” or whatever she wants. And she can be coy about whether or not this U.S. Open will actually mark the end of her playing days. Those 23 Grand Slam titles earned that right.

If she keeps playing like this, who knows how long this farewell will last?

No matter what happens once her trip to Flushing Meadows is over, here is what is important to know after Wednesday night: The 40-year-old Williams is still around, she’s still capable of terrific tennis, she’s still winning — and, like the adoring spectators whose roars filled Arthur Ashe Stadium again — she’s ready for more.

Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that she will play at least one more singles match at what she’s hinted will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.

“There’s still a little left in me,” Williams said with a smile during her on-court interview, then acknowledged during her post-match news conference: ”These moments are clearly fleeting.”

After beating 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic in straight sets Monday, then collecting her 23rd victory in her past 25 matches against someone ranked Nos. 1 or 2 against Kontaveit on Wednesday, the six-time champion at Flushing Meadows will play Friday for a spot in the fourth round.

Her opponent will be Ajla Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian who is ranked 46th. They’ve never met, but Tomljanovic, who said she considers herself a Williams fan, figures she knows what to anticipate from the American — and from those in the seats.

“I was playing on Court 7 both of my matches so far at the same time as her, and I could hear the crowd. I’m like, ‘Court 7 isn’t that close.’ I kept thinking, ‘Oh, my God, that’s annoying me and I’m not even playing against her,’” Tomljanovic said. “I don’t know how I’m going to do it.”

Making Williams’ potential path possibly simpler if she can get past Tomljanovic: 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez and 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova both lost.

On Wednesday, Williams hit serves at up to 119 mph, stayed with Kontaveit during lengthy exchanges of big swings from the baselines and conjured up some of her trademark brilliance when it was needed most.

After pulling out a tight first set, then faltering in the second, Williams headed to the locker room for a bathroom break before the third.

Something had to give, someone had to blink.

When they resumed, it was Williams who lifted her level and emerged as the better player.

Just as she’s done so many times, on so many stages, with so much at stake.

“I’m just Serena. After I lost the second set, I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, I better give my best effort because this could be it,’” Williams said, surely echoing the thoughts of everyone paying any attention.

“I never get to play like this — since ’98, really,” she said. “Literally, I’ve had an ‘X’ on my back since ’99,” the year she claimed her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open at age 17.

Whatever rust accumulated when Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June appears to have vanished. She was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open.

“Now it’s kind of coming together,” Williams said. “I mean, it had to come together today.”

Williams has doubles to play, too. She and her sister, Venus, have won 14 major championships as a team and will begin that event Thursday night.

Kontaveit, a 26-year-old from Estonia, is a powerful hitter in her own right, the sort that spread across women’s tennis over the past two decades after a pair of siblings from Compton, California, changed the game.

But there’s a caveat attached to Kontaveit’s ranking: She has never won so much as one quarterfinal match at any Grand Slam tournament in 30 career appearances.

So maybe that’s why, much like with Kovinic 48 hours earlier, Williams’ opponent was introduced just by her name, and Kontaveit walked out to a smattering of applause. Williams, in contrast, got the full treatment: highlight video, a listing of her many accolades and a loud greeting from folks part of the largest U.S. Open attendance ever at a night session, 29,959, eclipsing the record set Monday.

“It was her moment,” said Kontaveit, who began crying during the Estonian portion of her news conference and cut it short. “Of course, this is totally about her.”

As strident a competitor as tennis, or any sport, has seen, as rightly self-confident in her abilities as any athlete, Williams was not about to think of this whole exercise as merely a celebration of her career.

She came to New York wanting to win, of course.

Wearing the same glittery crystal-encrusted top and diamond-accented sneakers — replete with solid gold shoelace tags and the word “Queen” on the right one, “Mama” on the left — that she sported Monday, Williams was ready for prime time.

The match began with Kontaveit grabbing the first five points, Williams the next five. And on they went, back and forth. Kontaveit’s mistakes were cheered — even faults, drawing an admonishment for the crowd from chair umpire Alison Hughes about making noise between serves.

Early in the third set, Kontaveit hit a cross-court forehand that caught the outermost edge of a sideline. A video on the stadium screens showed just how close it was, confirming that the ball did, indeed, land in. That brought out boos from the stands. Williams raised her arm and wagged a finger, telling her backers not to cause a fuss.

If anything, Kontaveit received more acknowledgment from the player trying to defeat her than anyone else, as Williams would respond to great shots with a nod or a racket clap.

“They were not rooting against me. They just wanted Serena to win so bad,” Kontaveit said, calling the treatment she received “fair,” even if it was “something I never experienced before.”

Williams broke for a 5-4 edge when Kontaveit pushed a backhand long, spurring yelling spectators to rise to their feet — and Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, jumped right in, too, waving his arms in her direction, in front of where Venus and Tiger Woods were two seats apart.

Eventually they went to a tiebreaker, and at 3-3, a chant of “Let’s go, Serena!” broke out, accompanied by rhythmic clapping. Soon, Williams delivered a 101 mph service winner and a 91 mph ace to seal that set.

To Kontaveit’s credit, she raced to a 3-0 edge in the second with 10 winners and zero unforced errors.

In the third, after a swinging forehand volley winner put Williams a game from victory, she raised both arms, then clenched her left fist.

One game, and five minutes later, it was over — and her stay at the U.S. Open could proceed.

Asked whether she’s a title contender, Williams answered: “I can not think that far. I’m having fun and I’m enjoying it.”

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.