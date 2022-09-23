RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Roger Federer’s last match before retirement is a loss in doubles with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 7:25 PM

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer’s last match before retirement is a loss in doubles with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup.

