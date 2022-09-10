Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Officials: Woman wounded by police after she shot 2nd woman

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 12:38 PM

NEWARK, Del. — Authorities say a woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her, authorities said.

The New Castle County police department says the armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night. Police say both officers opened fire on the woman, hitting her in the chest.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was in critical condition. Investigators believe the woman had shot a 26-year-old woman during an argument. The other woman also was in critical condition.

