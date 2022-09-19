Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Home » National News » NHTSA calls rising US…

NHTSA calls rising US roadway deaths a “crisis”

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 10:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, according to the government’s highway safety agency.

Deaths declined from April through June, yet the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration called the number of highway fatalities a national crisis.

The agency said Monday that early estimates show that 20,175 people died in crashes from January through June, an increase of 0.5% over the same period last year. But from April through June, the agency reported the first quarterly decline after seven-straight quarters of increases that started in 2020.

The drop may signal that traffic deaths are finally dropping after an increase fueled by more dangerous driving that happened as roads were clear of traffic during lockdowns early in the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

Cloud Exchange 2022: Federal CIO Clare Martorana on why cloud computing and CX go hand in hand

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up