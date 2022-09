NEW YORK (AP) — NBA suspends Phoenix Suns, Mercury owner Sarver for 1 year, fines him $10M, after probe finds…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA suspends Phoenix Suns, Mercury owner Sarver for 1 year, fines him $10M, after probe finds ‘workplace misconduct.’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.