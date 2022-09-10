Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur in 2 sets to win U.S. Open for 3rd Grand Slam title

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur in 2 sets to win U.S. Open for 3rd Grand Slam…

