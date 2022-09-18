Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » National News » Hurt in June shooting,…

Hurt in June shooting, Ludacris’ manager faces murder charge

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 11:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — The manager for the rapper Ludacris faces a murder charge in Atlanta in connection with a June shooting.

The Atlanta Police Department said Chaka Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, turned himself in to face charges Tuesday. Atlanta news outlets report that he was released on bail the same day. Police said they also secured warrants charging him with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery.

Gabe Banks, a lawyer for the longtime music executive, issued a statement expressing disappointment in the decision to bring charges. Banks said evidence clearly shows Zulu — who was injured in the incident — defended himself while being attacked by at least four other people in the June incident.

Zulu was among three people shot in the June 26 gunfire at a parking lot in the Buckhead area. One person died.

Banks’ statement said Zulu defended himself with a firearm he is licensed to carry.

“It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night,” the statement said.

Killed in the June shooting was 23-year-old Artez Benton, whose family described him as ambitious, hard-working and dedicated to his family. “He did everything right,” his father, Artis Benton, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the shooting. ” I never thought that this would be the end for him.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up