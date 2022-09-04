WEED, Calif. (AP) — County sheriff: Two dead in wildfire that ripped through Northern California.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 4, 2022, 6:19 PM
WEED, Calif. (AP) — County sheriff: Two dead in wildfire that ripped through Northern California.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.