NEW YORK (AP) — Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor and pioneering Black journalist, dies at 82.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 8, 2022, 10:14 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor and pioneering Black journalist, dies at 82.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.