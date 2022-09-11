September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 3:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

Day of terror in Memphis leaves family and friends bereft

Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future

Black preacher arrested while watering flowers sues police

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

Advocates make push for Montreal-to-Boston passenger rail

GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party

Political pressure over ‘Drag Kids’ event rocks Boise Pride

GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue

Donating late son’s medical equipment brings mother solace

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up