AP Top U.S. News at 3:18 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks Day of terror in Memphis leaves family and friends bereft Trailers offer…

US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks Day of terror in Memphis leaves family and friends bereft Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future Black preacher arrested while watering flowers sues police South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site Advocates make push for Montreal-to-Boston passenger rail GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party Political pressure over ‘Drag Kids’ event rocks Boise Pride GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue Donating late son’s medical equipment brings mother solace Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.