RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: What's happening with Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

States’ plans to make school safer reflect political divides

Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

Steve Bannon expects to face new criminal charge in NY

Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher

Raised with trauma, Sandy Hook survivors send hope to Uvalde

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states

Seattle cancels 1st day of school as teachers OK strike

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up