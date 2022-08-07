WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Traffic delays expected from Delaware Memorial Bridge work

The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 2:01 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Drivers are being warned to expect traffic delays when a major construction project to completely rebuild the driving surface of the Delaware Memorial Bridge begins next month.

The News Journal reports that the project will remove the top two inches of the northbound (New Jersey-bound) side of the bridge deck and replace it with an “ultra high-performance concrete.”

The Delaware River and Bay Authority said the project is expected to continue until the end of next year.

DRBA said motorists should expect traffic congestion and delays heading into New Jersey. The project is expected to cost $71 million.

