RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Home » National News » Suburban Kansas City officers…

Suburban Kansas City officers shoot and kill suspect

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 2:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old suburban Kansas City man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Michael Saunders, of Blue Springs, died in the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said Saunders had shot at a Cass County sheriff’s deputy during a pursuit a few days previously.

Deputies investigating that shooting followed Saunders to a Walmart on Tuesday and asked Blue Springs officers for backup as he left the store.

Saunders ran from the officers and allegedly fired at them, Muenz said. He was shot by two officers about a block away from the store. Muenz said he didn’t know how many times Saunders fired at the officers.

He died at the scene. No officers were injured. The other person with Saunders was taken into custody.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

The suspension, debarment process could be improved, but not by DoJ taking the lead

DoD unveils plan to better brain health of service members

DoD fills in blanks on the future of sexual assault prevention after commission review

White House, NARA consider next steps as electronic records deadline looms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up