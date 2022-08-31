RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
St. Louis toddler dies after shooting himself in the head

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 4:35 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 2-year-old St. Louis boy died after shooting himself in the head, police said Wednesday.

Interim Police Chief Michael Sack said officers responded to a shooting call at around 1 p.m. found the badly wounded boy, who was rushed to a hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not disclosed the boy’s name or how he was able to get ahold of the handgun, but Sack called it “a terrible tragedy that should have never happened.”

“Guns are inherently dangerous,” Sack told reporters outside the family’s home. “There are a number of them in our community. All of us who own firearms or who have firearms must be responsible with their care and their use.”

Sack said that at least one family member was home at the time of the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

