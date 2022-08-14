WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 1:49 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop.

Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet (30 meters) early Sunday morning. Lafayette is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Baton Rouge.

Officers had tried to stop a car that was driving recklessly downtown around 1:30 a.m., Lafayette police spokeswoman Sgt. Robin Green said in a news release.

Green said the driver sped away but ran into a roadblock. He then reversed and struck the officer. An officer shot at the car but no one was struck.

Green said the officer who was run over had “severe” injuries, though he was stable.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force and operating while intoxicated.

