Miami-Dade police officer critical after being shot

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after being shot, authorities said. There…

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after being shot, authorities said.

There were few details about the shooting, which was announced on the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Twitter page.

“One of our officers was shot during an altercation and was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. We ask for your prayers,” the department said.

TV news footage showed a line of police cars outside the hospital Monday night.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.