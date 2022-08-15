WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
Miami-Dade police officer critical after being shot

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 11:51 PM

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after being shot, authorities said.

There were few details about the shooting, which was announced on the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Twitter page.

“One of our officers was shot during an altercation and was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. We ask for your prayers,” the department said.

TV news footage showed a line of police cars outside the hospital Monday night.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

