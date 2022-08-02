WAR IN UKRAINE: Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned | Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists | Some defy order to flee eastern Ukraine
Home » National News » Katie Hobbs wins Democratic…

Katie Hobbs wins Democratic nomination for governor in Arizona primary election.

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 11:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Katie Hobbs wins Democratic nomination for governor in Arizona primary election.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

Female DEA agents will receive a settlement, three decades after filing a sex discrimination case

Customs and Border Protection expands use of facial recognition

Senate appropriators propose to repeal Hyde, add tens of billions to Defense budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up