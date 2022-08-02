WAR IN UKRAINE: Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned | Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists | Some defy order to flee eastern Ukraine
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, reject measure that would have allowed statewide ban

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 10:38 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters protect abortion rights, reject measure that would have allowed statewide ban.

