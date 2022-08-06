Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles

Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee.

Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort and Casino after a lengthy investigation by the Dover Police Department.

Police said a search of the man’s vehicle led to the discovery of 1.312 grams of heroin/fentanyl, a 9 mm handgun and $2,233 of suspected drug proceeds.

He man was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, resisting arrest with force or violence and several firearms charges.

