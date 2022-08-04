WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Court upholds life sentence in day care killing of infant

The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 3:18 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a day care worker sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to suffocating a 4-month-old girl. A three-judge panel on Wednesday rejected claims that 22-year-old DeJoynay Ferguson’s rights were violated because the sentencing judge was unwilling to consider mitigating evidence and had sentenced her for “retribution.” The Supreme Court said it could not conclude that the judge failed to consider mitigating factors or sentenced Ferguson with a vindictive or biased mind. Ferguson pleaded guilty last year to abusing three children, including killing one girl by placing her hand over the infant’s mouth and nose for more than three minutes.

