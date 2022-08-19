WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | 2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Home » National News » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 3:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 27 cents to $90.77 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 13 cents to $96.72 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 1 cent to $3.02 a gallon. September heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.70 a gallon. September natural gas rose 15 cents to $9.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $8.30 to $1,762.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 39 cents to $19.07 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.66 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.91 Japanese yen from 135.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.0034 from $1.0091.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

Five federal workforce items on Congress’ to-do list

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up