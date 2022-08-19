WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | 2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug. 13-Aug. 19, 2022

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 4:36 PM

From Taliban fighters celebrating one year since they seized the Afghan capital, Kabul, to the men’s park final at the European Cycling Championships in Munich, to Machine Gun Kelly performing in Cleveland, Ohio, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.

