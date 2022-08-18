AP Top U.S. News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban Medical groups, 20 states weigh in on Idaho abortion lawsuit Trump CFO’s plea…

Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban

Medical groups, 20 states weigh in on Idaho abortion lawsuit

Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness

Giuliani says he ‘satisfied’ obligation with Ga. grand jury

Miami officer shot pursuing robbery suspect dies days later

Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?

Attorney: Don’t accept portrayal of R. Kelly as `monster’

Children’s hospitals harassed over transgender care programs

Kids-for-cash judges ordered to pay more than $200M

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.