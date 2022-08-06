WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 6, 2022, 12:00 AM

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

‘What recession?’: US employers add 528,000 jobs in July

Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children

EXPLAINER: On China, US and climate, action, not talk is key

Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park

More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky

Pentagon denies DC request for National Guard migrant help

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town

Meta quieter on election misinformation as midterms loom

