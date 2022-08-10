WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base | Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections | Russia extends opposition activist's detention
AP Top U.S. News at 1:33 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 12:00 AM

US inflation will likely stay high even as gas prices fall

Afghan man charged in killings of Muslims in New Mexico

Native Americans urge boycott of ‘tone deaf’ Pilgrim museum

Veterans health bill marks a personal victory for Biden

Jury picked, evidence next in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer plot

‘I didn’t really learn anything’: COVID grads face college

Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

One year after Afghan war, Biden struggles to find footing

Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers

US will stretch monkeypox vaccine supply with smaller doses

