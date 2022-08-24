RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine | Russians pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing | UN nuclear agency asks to visit Ukraine plant
AP Top U.S. News at 2:31 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 12:00 AM

2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Amid housing crises vacation towns limit short-term rentals

AP-NORC poll: Most in US say they want stricter gun laws

Asylum seekers caught in political battle in NYC, Washington

One month later, Kentucky flood evacuees weigh cloudy future

Native groups seek to repair lands damaged by colonization

Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained

‘We Build The Wall’ defendant wants retrial in Colorado

Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case

Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting

