Second man arrested in Georgia music festival shooting

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 5:09 PM

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A second man has been arrested on murder charges in a May shooting that killed two people and caused a stampede at a Georgia music festival.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said Wednesday that Brian Keith Rozier, a 24-year-old East Dublin resident, was arrested by U.S. marshals. Rozier is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, using a gun in a crime and reckless conduct.

The shooting killed William Mykell Lowery, 17, and Christopher “Scooter” Dunn, 30. Both men were attending a Freaknik-themed music festival at the private Larry Mitchell Ballpark in Sandersville.

Rozier had not yet been booked into the Washington County jail Wednesday afternoon. It was unclear if he has a lawyer representing him.

Ryan Rozier, 22, also of East Dublin, was arrested in connection with the shooting in June for being a felon in possession of a gun and for violating his probation. It was not immediately known if the two Roziers are related.

Washington County commissioners sued to shut down the private park after hearing complaints from nearby residents following the shooting.

Witnesses said the crowded event had little security, no one checking for weapons and limited access.

A judge issued a temporary order closing the park. A hearing on a permanent closure had been scheduled for last week, but Cochran said it was delayed until Sept. 1. The park will remained closed until at least Sept. 4.

Investigators say they’re still seeking information about the May shooting.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

