RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Home » National News » Police: Mother drowned children,…

Police: Mother drowned children, then killed herself

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 7:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three children whose bodies were found in a suburban Minneapolis lake over the holiday weekend died in drownings that were classified as homicides, and their mother died of a drowning that was suicide, authorities said Tuesday as they also identified the victims.

Searchers recovered the bodies of Molly Cheng and her three children, ages 3, 4 and 5, from Vadnais Lake on Friday and Saturday. Authorities had said earlier the deaths were being investigated as a triple murder-suicide.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that Cheng called police on Friday morning and said her husband, Yee Lee, had fatally shot himself. That afternoon, one of Cheng’s relatives called police to say she planned to kill her children and herself, the department said, resulting in a welfare check that eventually tracked Cheng’s cell phone to the lake.

The Ramsey County medical examiner determined that the cause of 4-year-old Quadrillion Lee and 3-year-old Estella Zoo Siab Lee’s deaths was drowning and smothering. Five-year-old Phoenix Lee’s death was caused by drowning.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD prioritizes sustainability projects to mitigate climate change impact

Air Force strengthens policy to kick out sexual assaulters

FEMA’s enterprise cloud services potentially could lower costs by 30%-to-40%

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Why Air Force is taking an iterative, DevSecOps approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up