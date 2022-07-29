WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Home » National News » NC sheriff: Virginia dad…

NC sheriff: Virginia dad shot, killed man who dated daughter

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 2:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUBERT, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say a Virginia man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight.

News outlets report that the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders found Jared Musgrove shot at a Hubert mobile home park on July 5 and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says investigators learned that James McAlee drove from Alexandria, Virginia, to confront Musgrove about an alleged relationship with McAlee’s adult daughter and they fought.

The sheriff’s office says McAlee got a gun from his truck and shot Musgrove.

Officials say McAlee was arrested this week and charged with murder.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up