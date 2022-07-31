WAR IN UKRAINE: Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters | Zelensky: leave Donetsk region now | Difficulties checking on Ukrainian POWs | Russia cuts off natural gas to Latvia | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine
Home » National News » NBA great Bill Russell,…

NBA great Bill Russell, the defensive anchor of Boston Celtics dynasty, dies at 88, family says

The Associated Press

July 31, 2022, 1:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — NBA great Bill Russell, the defensive anchor of Boston Celtics dynasty, dies at 88, family says.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up