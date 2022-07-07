Nationals prospects Cade Cavalli, Darren Baker named to MLB Futures Game

Nationals prospects Cade Cavalli and Darren Baker will represent the club in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game, MLB announced Thursday. The annual matchup of well-regarded farmhands is scheduled for July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as part of the All-Star week festivities.

Nats prospects Cavalli, Baker named to MLB Futures Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Nationals prospects Cade Cavalli and Darren Baker will represent the club in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game, MLB announced Thursday. The annual matchup of well-regarded farmhands is scheduled for July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as part of the All-Star week festivities.

Cavalli, 23, is the Nationals’ top prospect, landing at No. 47 overall on MLB Pipeline’s latest top 100 rankings. The right-handed pitcher has spent the season in Triple-A Rochester. Following a sensational start Wednesday in which he carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Cavalli is 4-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 68 strikeouts to 27 walks in 14 starts.

This year will mark the second-straight season Cavalli has been selected to the Futures Game. He left quite the impression last year, flashing triple-digit heat on his way to throwing the game’s 15 hardest pitches in a scoreless fifth inning.

MLB also selected Baker, a 2021 10th-round pick, to play for the NL squad. His father, Dusty Baker, will be managing the AL in the MLB All-Star Game after leading the Houston Astros to the World Series last year. The 23-year-old Baker is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, 10 stolen bases and a .675 OPS in 55 games as the everyday second baseman for High-A Wilmington.

It will be Baker’s first appearance in the Futures Game.