Man accused of threats to shoot Buffalo grocery customers

SEATTLE (AP) — Court documents say a suburban Seattle man has been arrested and accused of threatening to shoot Black customers at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

The Seattle Times reports that a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court says 37-year-old Joey George is charged with making interstate threats and is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.

Federal prosecutors say George called a Buffalo grocery store twice in July threatening to shoot Black customers.

Prosecutors say George is also being charged in connection with making other threatening calls.

Ten Black people were killed in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May.

