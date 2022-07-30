WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25.

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 10:34 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the death toll from flooding has risen to 25.

Beshear said Saturday that the number is likely to go higher.

Record flash flooding has swamped entire Appalachian towns over the past several days.

Some waterways are expected to crest Saturday and more storms were forecast to roll through the region early next week.

National News

flood | kentucky

