Kayakers spot body on shoreline of Saint Jones River

DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say a group of kayakers found a body on the shoreline of the Saint…

DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say a group of kayakers found a body on the shoreline of the Saint Jones River. The New Journal reports that Dover police said the kayakers spotted the body on Saturday and called them to report it. Police responded to the area behind the Capital Green neighborhood. The Dover Fire Department helped remove the body from the water. Police identified the victim as a man, but said they could not release additional details because the body was badly decomposed. Police reported that they saw no obvious signs of trauma. Police said identification of the victim and cause of death are both pending further examination by the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.