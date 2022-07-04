FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » National News » Kayakers spot body on…

Kayakers spot body on shoreline of Saint Jones River

The Associated Press

July 4, 2022, 2:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say a group of kayakers found a body on the shoreline of the Saint Jones River. The New Journal reports that Dover police said the kayakers spotted the body on Saturday and called them to report it. Police responded to the area behind the Capital Green neighborhood. The Dover Fire Department helped remove the body from the water. Police identified the victim as a man, but said they could not release additional details because the body was badly decomposed. Police reported that they saw no obvious signs of trauma. Police said identification of the victim and cause of death are both pending further examination by the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

Key cyber agency set to get procurement authority, contracting officers

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: FDIC’s Stephen Haselhorst on building ZT from scratch

From costumes to cake, agencies honor Independence Day

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up