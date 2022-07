LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton, Byron Buxton hit back-to-back homers, lift AL over NL 3-2 for ninth straight All-Star…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton, Byron Buxton hit back-to-back homers, lift AL over NL 3-2 for ninth straight All-Star Game victory.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.