Father faces manslaughter charge in death of baby boy

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 9:03 AM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The father of a 4-month old boy who died in 2019 after he was given an adult sleep medication has been indicted on manslaughter and other charges. Prosecutors in Massachusetts say 35-year-old Isaac Villalobos will be arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on a date to be determined.

Villalobos formerly lived in Amherst and is currently being detained in Maryland.

It could not be determined if he has an attorney. Prosecutors say the baby died on Sept. 15, 2019 after receiving an adult sleep medicine administered with an infant syringe.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be acute doxylamine intoxication.

