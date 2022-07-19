Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Home » National News » East Texas ex-deputy pleads…

East Texas ex-deputy pleads guilty to using excessive force

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 8:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A former East Texas deputy has pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation for punching a restrained detainee in the chest repeatedly with a shock gun, according to court documents.

Former Van Zandt County sheriff’s deputy David Yager pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge arising from a February 2021 assault on a detainee. The plea came before a federal magistrate in Tyler, Texas, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The man was in a restraint chair with one arm free when he banged his food tray against a cell door, then knocked a shock gun from Yager’s hand. Angered, Yager assaulted the detainee until another deputy persuaded him to stop, according to court documents.

He would face up to 3 1/2 years in prison under a plea agreement.

Yager, 29, is the second former Van Zandt County deputy to plead guilty this month to using excessive force.

Earlier this month, former chief deputy Steven Craig Shelton pleaded guilty to a similar civil rights violation arising from a separate incident last September. He would face almost four years in federal prison under his plea deal.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix resigned in April after indictments accused him and two other deputies of lying about Shelton’s actions. Hendrix, whose attorneys contend is not guilty, still awaits trial.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USCIS ombudsman ‘optimistic as ever’ about agency’s digitization efforts

National Archives asks Secret Service to probe deleted texts

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies and unions

IRS may be able to double IT modernization workload with COVID funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up