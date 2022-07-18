Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Home » National News » Denver police: 5 bystanders…

Denver police: 5 bystanders hurt when cops fire at armed man

The Associated Press

July 18, 2022, 1:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Five bystanders were injured when officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at police as bars emptied for the night in a neighborhood known for its nightlife early Sunday morning, police said.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the bystanders were hit by police gunfire or by ricocheting bullets or shrapnel, police said in a statement that added that the man with the gun did not appear to have fired it.

The three women and two men did not suffer life-threatening injuries in the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. in the Lower Downtown neighborhood, the statement said.

The man accused of having the gun, Jordan Waddy, 21, was expected to survive, according to the statement.

Officers had been patrolling the neighborhood as bars closed, saw a disturbance and confronted Waddy, who “posed a significant threat”, Police Division Chief Ron Thomas said in a video message.

Waddy was arrested for on suspicion of felony menacing and possession of a handgun by a previous offender.

Court records said he is represented by a lawyer from the public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

At CISA, even the chief of staff has been marinated in cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up