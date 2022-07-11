RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Home » National News » Canadian company building $110M…

Canadian company building $110M sawmill in Louisiana

The Associated Press

July 11, 2022, 4:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PLAIN DEALING, La. (AP) — A Canadian forestry products company is starting work on a $110 million sawmill in northwest Louisiana.

The Teal Jones Group has previously bought sawmills in Mississippi, Virginia and Oklahoma, but this will be the first it has built in the United States.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development say the sawmill near Plain Dealing will employ 125 people.

The town has nearly 900 residents, according to the Census Bureau.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, and say site preparation should be complete by the third quarter of next year.

A spokesman says that if everything goes smoothly, the mill could be open by the end of 2023.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

GOP senator challenges paid sick leave for federal employees seeking abortions

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up