Canadian company building $110M sawmill in Louisiana

PLAIN DEALING, La. (AP) — A Canadian forestry products company is starting work on a $110 million sawmill in northwest Louisiana.

The Teal Jones Group has previously bought sawmills in Mississippi, Virginia and Oklahoma, but this will be the first it has built in the United States.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development say the sawmill near Plain Dealing will employ 125 people.

The town has nearly 900 residents, according to the Census Bureau.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, and say site preparation should be complete by the third quarter of next year.

A spokesman says that if everything goes smoothly, the mill could be open by the end of 2023.

