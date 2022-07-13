RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Surging gas prices likely drove US inflation to 40-year high

Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to officers after House testimony

Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon hits tragic record in 2022

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after ‘unhinged’ WH meeting

DNC ads warn voters that GOP wants nationwide abortion ban

7-Eleven shooter ended a life that had just turned around

Suspect charged in LA assault of Olympic volleyball player

State judge blocks Louisiana from enforcing abortion ban

Pig organ transplants inch closer with testing in the dead

Detroit cash bail reforms to strike at racial inequality

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS regulator fires its chief data officer following felony arrest

Long-time GSA executive Bennett passes away; CISA, NOAA, FBI gain new IT leaders

DHS puts the kibosh on saying ‘pilot’ as it deals with new congressional reporting requirements

Amendments on UFOs, budget cuts and more may slip into the 2023 House NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up