AP Top U.S. News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

Surging gas prices likely drove US inflation to 40-year high
Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to officers after House testimony
Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon hits tragic record in 2022
Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after ‘unhinged’ WH meeting
DNC ads warn voters that GOP wants nationwide abortion ban
7-Eleven shooter ended a life that had just turned around
Suspect charged in LA assault of Olympic volleyball player
State judge blocks Louisiana from enforcing abortion ban
Pig organ transplants inch closer with testing in the dead
Detroit cash bail reforms to strike at racial inequality
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.