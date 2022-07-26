Northwestern US heat wave could have hottest day on Tuesday
Trump returning to Washington to deliver policy speech
GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania
Firefighters slow growth of California blaze near Yosemite
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her
LA park shooting occurred at softball game meant for peace
Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president
EXPLAINER: What’s behind efforts to decertify 2020 election?
Co-defendant in Central Park jogger case is exonerated
Embrace for Hungary’s Orban deepens among US conservatives
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.