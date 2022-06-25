SUPREME COURT NEWS: Roe v. Wade overturned | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs
South Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery after using strategy he saw on TV

Yenny Sanchez, CNN

June 25, 2022, 12:11 PM

Not everything you see on television is real, until it is …

A South Carolina man has won more than $100,000 after trying a lottery strategy he says was inspired by an episode of TLC’s “Lottery Changed My Life.”

The strategy was to spend $25 per week for three months playing the lottery. During the first week, he won $500. But on the seventh week, he took home $100,000.

The bigger prize hit on May 28 while playing a Powerball ticket. He initially thought he won $50,000 by matching two numbers, but fortunately his wife checked again and helped him confirm that he matched four of five white ball numbers and the red Powerball, which increased the prize.

“I didn’t even know how to play Powerball,” the lucky winner told South Carolina Lottery officials.

Following his back-to-back wins, he purchased a brand-new car. He’s also sticking to his plan and will continue to buy lottery tickets through the three-month period.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball are 1 in 913,129, according to the South Carolina Lottery site.

Who knows? He might win again.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

