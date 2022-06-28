DENVER (AP) — Republican primary voters in Colorado reject indicted county clerk for state’s election post.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 28, 2022, 9:59 PM
DENVER (AP) — Republican primary voters in Colorado reject indicted county clerk for state’s election post.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.