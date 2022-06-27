SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Police say restaurant workers shot in argument over mayo

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 10:20 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who complained there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich opened fire at an Atlanta sandwich shop, killing one employee and injuring another, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a Subway restaurant attached to a gas station in downtown Atlanta. Police said the man argued with the two female workers and then opened fire, news outlets reported.

As of early Monday morning, Atlanta Police didn’t release information about an arrest or details about a suspect.

“What you’re seeing behind me is the result of a tragedy, a senseless tragedy that we’ve seen numerous times throughout the year where an argument leads to gunfire and now we have someone dead,” interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum told WSB-TV.

Police did not immediately release the names of the two women, and the condition of the injured woman wasn’t immediately available.

“It just breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” restaurant co-owner Willie Glenn.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

