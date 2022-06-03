RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Home » National News » Police: Cop kills 13-year-old…

Police: Cop kills 13-year-old who crashed into patrol car

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 3:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio fatally shot a 13-year-old who was driving a suspected stolen car early Friday and rammed it into a marked patrol car, officials said.

In a statement, police say officers were answering a report of multiple gunshots fired about 1:30 a.m. when they found and tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Instead of stopping, the suspect vehicle accelerated toward an officer’s patrol car and slammed into it, according to the statement.

Another officer shot the young driver, who died at a hospital. Two other juveniles who were in the vehicle were not injured, police said.

No identities have been released.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up